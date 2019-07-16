|
|
David Ralph Gentry
Lafayette - David Ralph Gentry, 57, of Lafayette, IN died on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Fort Branch, IN, while in the company of his loving parents and cousins.
He was born August 18, 1961 in Lebanon, IN to Ralph "Bud" Gentry and Elma Dorsam Gentry. David moved to Lafayette in 1968 and graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School. He continued on to become a Purdue Boilermaker, graduating with a degree in restaurant and hotel management in December 1985.
After college, David began a career in the restaurant industry, where his passion for serving others and attending to their needs blossomed. Even after moving into property management and maintenance, his giving spirit incessantly shone through. David's colleagues and tenants will remember him for his supreme work ethic and willingness to go above and beyond to take care of them.
David is survived by his parents and siblings John (Debbie) of Richmond, IN; Kathy (John) of Pickerington, OH; Diane (Randy) of Chicago, IL; and Joe (Dawn) of Fishers, IN; in addition to their children and grandchildren. His family will remember Dave for his interest in sports and aviation, his intellect and razor-sharp memory, but most importantly, for his thoughtfulness and generosity. While he had a calm, quiet demeanor, Dave's kindness, gentleness, and genuineness came through in every hug and smile.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 21 at 2:00 p.m. (CT) at Stodghill Funeral Home in Fort Branch, IN with burial to follow at Saint Lucas United Church of Christ Cemetery in Fort Branch. Visitation will be at Stodghill Funeral Home from noon CT to service time.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of messages, floral arrangements, or donations to the Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 16, 2019