David Regich
Mulberry - David Regich, age 67, of Lafayette passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Mulberry Health Campus.
David was born on October 26, 1952 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Alexander and Anna Jean (Weber) Regich. He graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1971.
David worked as a machinist, starting at Fairfield, and later at TRW in Lafayette. On July 8, 1973, David was married to Diane (Morgan) in Lafayette, and she survives. David mostly kept to himself, but found great enjoyment in fishing on the Tippecanoe River.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by his children, Monica (Eddie) Anderson of Louisville, Kentucky, and Christopher Regich of Lafayette; brothers, Danny (Debbie) Regich, and Ron (Sandy) Regich both of Lafayette; and grandson, Allen Anderson.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in passing by a sister, Becky Taylor.
