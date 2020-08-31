1/
David Regich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Regich

Mulberry - David Regich, age 67, of Lafayette passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Mulberry Health Campus.

David was born on October 26, 1952 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Alexander and Anna Jean (Weber) Regich. He graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1971.

David worked as a machinist, starting at Fairfield, and later at TRW in Lafayette. On July 8, 1973, David was married to Diane (Morgan) in Lafayette, and she survives. David mostly kept to himself, but found great enjoyment in fishing on the Tippecanoe River.

In addition to his wife, David is survived by his children, Monica (Eddie) Anderson of Louisville, Kentucky, and Christopher Regich of Lafayette; brothers, Danny (Debbie) Regich, and Ron (Sandy) Regich both of Lafayette; and grandson, Allen Anderson.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in passing by a sister, Becky Taylor.

A celebration of life for David will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association (https://www.lbda.org/donate), N.A.M.I. West Central (913 Columbia St, Lafayette, IN 47901), or The Autisimsociety.org. Please share memories and condolences online at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simplicity Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved