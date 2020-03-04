|
|
David Scott Rodenbarger
David Scott Rodenbarger, 28, died Tuesday-Mar 3, 2020. He was born Feb 12, 1992 in Monticello, to his father Timothy S. Rodenbarger, and his late mother Michelle J. "Shelly" Latta Haskins. He graduated from Twin Lakes High School in 2010, and attended Indiana University in Bloomington. He had worked for various local businesses. He enjoyed music, and playing his guitar, and was an avid reader. Surviving: father-Timothy S. Rodenbarger of Delphi; brother-Isaac S. Rodenbarger of Delphi; paternal grandma-Judy Rodenbarger of Delphi; Uncles-Billy Rodenbarger & Jeff & Connie Cox of Delphi. Services: Viewing will be Saturday from 1pm until his funeral service at 3pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Pastor Brad Burton officiating, burial at IOOF Memorial Gardens, Pittsburg. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020