Services
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Rodenbarger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Scott Rodenbarger


1992 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Scott Rodenbarger Obituary
David Scott Rodenbarger

David Scott Rodenbarger, 28, died Tuesday-Mar 3, 2020. He was born Feb 12, 1992 in Monticello, to his father Timothy S. Rodenbarger, and his late mother Michelle J. "Shelly" Latta Haskins. He graduated from Twin Lakes High School in 2010, and attended Indiana University in Bloomington. He had worked for various local businesses. He enjoyed music, and playing his guitar, and was an avid reader. Surviving: father-Timothy S. Rodenbarger of Delphi; brother-Isaac S. Rodenbarger of Delphi; paternal grandma-Judy Rodenbarger of Delphi; Uncles-Billy Rodenbarger & Jeff & Connie Cox of Delphi. Services: Viewing will be Saturday from 1pm until his funeral service at 3pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Pastor Brad Burton officiating, burial at IOOF Memorial Gardens, Pittsburg. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -