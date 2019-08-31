|
|
David Sparger
Lafayette - David Eugene Sparger, 72, a life-long resident of Lafayette passed Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Veteran's Hospital in Indianapolis.
He was born July 16, 1947 in Lafayette to Leo and Virginia (McDowell) Sparger. David proudly served his country during Vietnam in the United States Navy earning two bronze stars. He served on the USS John Craig, USS Bryce Canyon and USS Saint Paul. He worked as a Finance Manager for Heights Finance before retiring in 2009.
On December 4, 1979 he married Virginia "Sally" Rhymer in Lafayette and she survives.
David loved horses, cars, computers, reading and watching western movies.
Along with his wife Sally, he is survived by his children: Steven (Patricia) Sparger of West Point, Rick (Dawn) Sparger of West Lafayette, Tracey (John) McMasters of Lafayette and Stacey (Maggie) LeBlanc of Seattle, WA; mother Virginia Sparger. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father, sister Sandra Sellers, grandson Nathan Sparger and brother in law David Sellers.
Memorial visitation will be held from 5pm - 7pm Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with Memorial service at 7pm. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the American Legion Post #11. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 31, 2019