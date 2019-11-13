|
|
David "Dave" Stetler
Crawfordsville - David Kendrick Stetler, 75, of Crawfordsville and resident of Sarasota, FL, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at Franciscan Alliance Health East.
He was born on October 10, 1944, in Lafayette, IN, to the late Richard H. and Adelphia (Griffith) Stetler. He was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School before embarking on a lifelong career in entrepreneurship. Dave was a self-made man. He was the General Sales Manager for Bill DeFouw in the late 60s and 70s. In 1979 he started Dave Stetler Chevrolet, Oldsmobile, and Cadillac in Crawfordsville.
He was very active in the Crawfordsville community, serving on the Board of Directors for the Country Club, Central Indiana Chevrolet Advertising Board of Directors, Chamber of Commerce and volunteering for United Way.
It is not possible to put into words the type of dynamic and extraordinary man Dave was. He was a loving father, an admirable brother, a sarcastic and goofy grandfather, and a steadfast friend. Dave loved boating, soaking up the sun, meticulous landscaping, and home improvement projects that were completed to perfection. He was a clean-cut, sharply dressed, classic car kind of guy who always emanated the subtle scent of his favorite pipe tobacco, Borkum Riff. Dave was a kind and gentle person who regularly had a joke to share. He enjoyed life, family members, and many friends. Dave will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is survived by his daughters: Torii (David) Beatty of Granger, IN, and Alexis Stetler of Phoenix, AZ; siblings: Lynne (Ernie) Haupt, Richard (Joanne) Stetler, Charna (Jim) Brady, Jayne (Ron) Stetler-King, Kim (Jim) Weller and Scott (Martha) Stetler. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Briana, John, Jake, Bailey, Joe and Jack; and many nieces and nephews.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Visitation will be one-hour prior. In place of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Youth Services Bureau "Nourish" 808 W. Pike St., Crawfordsville, IN, 47933. Share memories and condolence online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019