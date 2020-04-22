|
|
David Wayne Brady
Linden - David Wayne Brady, age 66, of Linden, IN passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 21st surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born January 28, 1954 in Crawfordsville, Indiana to Margery Ellen (Stribling) Brady and Donald Gene Brady. He was a 1972 graduate of North Montgomery High School. He married Carla Risner on February 14, 1975 in Crawfordsville, Indiana. He started his lifetime career at Alcoa in May of 1972. During his 43 years at Alcoa he was a highly respected mechanic, known throughout the plant for his dry humor and hard work. His humble work ethic was greatly admired.
David loved reminiscing with old friends, vintage cars and racing. Throughout his life, David made it a priority to provide and support and be an anchor for all those he loved. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carla Brady of Linden, daughters Cari (Jonn) Bowersock of Brownsburg, Lori (Adam) Solomon of Carmel, and Katie (Justin) Rush of Bluffton, S.C., siblings Danny Brady, Dale Brady, Donna (Brady) Schidler, seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
At the present time, there will be no public viewing or service. The family hopes to schedule a celebration of life at a later time.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020