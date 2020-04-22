Resources
More Obituaries for David Brady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wayne Brady

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Wayne Brady Obituary
David Wayne Brady

Linden - David Wayne Brady, age 66, of Linden, IN passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 21st surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born January 28, 1954 in Crawfordsville, Indiana to Margery Ellen (Stribling) Brady and Donald Gene Brady. He was a 1972 graduate of North Montgomery High School. He married Carla Risner on February 14, 1975 in Crawfordsville, Indiana. He started his lifetime career at Alcoa in May of 1972. During his 43 years at Alcoa he was a highly respected mechanic, known throughout the plant for his dry humor and hard work. His humble work ethic was greatly admired.

David loved reminiscing with old friends, vintage cars and racing. Throughout his life, David made it a priority to provide and support and be an anchor for all those he loved. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carla Brady of Linden, daughters Cari (Jonn) Bowersock of Brownsburg, Lori (Adam) Solomon of Carmel, and Katie (Justin) Rush of Bluffton, S.C., siblings Danny Brady, Dale Brady, Donna (Brady) Schidler, seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

At the present time, there will be no public viewing or service. The family hopes to schedule a celebration of life at a later time.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -