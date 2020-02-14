Services
formerly Powers-Priebe Funeral Home
315 S Washington Street
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
(765) 362-6849
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
formerly Powers-Priebe Funeral Home
315 S Washington Street
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
formerly Powers-Priebe Funeral Home
315 S Washington Street
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
View Map
David Wayne Ricketts


1963 - 2020
David Wayne Ricketts Obituary
David Wayne Ricketts

Crawfordsville - David Wayne Ricketts, age 57 of Crawfordsville passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at home while surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born in Crawfordsville on January 8, 1963 to Paul Ricketts & Helen (Foster) Grimes.

He graduated from McCutcheon High School and recently graduated with his bachelor's degree in Fishery and Wildlife Science from Oregon State University. Throughout the years he was a truck driver and enjoyed traveling and more recently worked in maintenance at Random House. He loved playing golf, fishing, listening to music, playing the guitar, but most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends. He will always be remembered for his loving, giving heart and his hearty laugh. He believed in our Lord, Jesus Christ, and is rejoicing in Heaven with Him.

On October 17, 1992 he married the love of his life of 27 years, Tammie Fleeman, who survives. He is also survived by his mother, Helen Grimes; four sons, Jonathan (Brida) Ricketts, Christopher (Loretta) Ricketts, Andrew (Abby) Ricketts, and Trayton Landerth; step-daughter, Tabbatha (Brian) Cox; five brothers, Daniel (Kim) Ricketts, Ronnie (Christie) Shelton, Robbie Shelton, Brian Ricketts, and Bradley (Theodora) Ricketts; sisters, Michelle (Mark) Ryan and Kathy Moreland; 8 grandchildren, Tristan, Nicholas, McKayla, Kiley, Carter, Cambree, Megan, and Samuel; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Ricketts.

Visitation will be at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care, 315 S Washington St, in Crawfordsville on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12:00pm till the time of the memorial service at 2:00pm with Celebrant Amanda Atkins officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Indianapolis Zoo Dolphin Sanctuary, Donor Relations, 1200 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46222. Share memories and condolences online at www.sandersfuneralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
