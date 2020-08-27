1/1
Davonna J. "Bonnie" Priest
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Davonna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Davonna "Bonnie" J. Priest

Lafayette - Davonna "Bonnie" J. Priest, 88, of Lafayette, IN, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. at her residence. Bonnie was born on April 10, 1932 in Lafayette to the late Roy and Ethel (Smith) Stinebaugh. She married Richard Stinebaugh on June 25, 1948 in Covington, and he precedes her in death.

Bonnie worked for Landis & Gyr. From 1963 to 1993 before retiring in 1993.

She was a member of Landis & Gyr Bowling League, and the Red Hat Society. Bonnie enjoyed sewing, ceramics, traveling, and was a quilter. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving is one daughter, Catherine Toteno of Sellersburg. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Kylee Stinebaugh, Amber Stinebaugh, five great grandchildren, Avisha Stinebaugh, Davonna Joyner, Iyana Joyner, Nathaniel Burns, and Isaac Stinebaugh.

She is preceded in death by one daughter, Julie Stinebaugh, three sisters, Marie Ashby, Dorothy Hauser, Evelyn Stinebaugh, and one great granddaughter, Darian Stinebaugh.

Services will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care. Dr. J. Philip Klinger will be officiating the service. Final interment to be at Battle Ground Cemetery. Memorial contribution may be made to the donor's choice. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing. Masks are required. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simplicity Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved