Davonna "Bonnie" J. Priest
Lafayette - Davonna "Bonnie" J. Priest, 88, of Lafayette, IN, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. at her residence. Bonnie was born on April 10, 1932 in Lafayette to the late Roy and Ethel (Smith) Stinebaugh. She married Richard Stinebaugh on June 25, 1948 in Covington, and he precedes her in death.
Bonnie worked for Landis & Gyr. From 1963 to 1993 before retiring in 1993.
She was a member of Landis & Gyr Bowling League, and the Red Hat Society. Bonnie enjoyed sewing, ceramics, traveling, and was a quilter. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving is one daughter, Catherine Toteno of Sellersburg. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Kylee Stinebaugh, Amber Stinebaugh, five great grandchildren, Avisha Stinebaugh, Davonna Joyner, Iyana Joyner, Nathaniel Burns, and Isaac Stinebaugh.
She is preceded in death by one daughter, Julie Stinebaugh, three sisters, Marie Ashby, Dorothy Hauser, Evelyn Stinebaugh, and one great granddaughter, Darian Stinebaugh.
Services will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care. Dr. J. Philip Klinger will be officiating the service. Final interment to be at Battle Ground Cemetery. Memorial contribution may be made to the donor's choice. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing. Masks are required. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com
