Dean D. Mickle
Attica - Dean David Mickle, 90, of Auburndale, FL and formerly of Attica, passed away in the Franciscan Health East Hospital, Lafayette, on Monday, August 26, 2019.
Dean was born at home in Attica, Indiana on August 22, 1929. He was the son of the late Charles David and Susan Rebecca (Redman) Mickle. Dean lived most of his life in Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 1947. He and his wife, Mert wintered in Auburndale, FL since 1991 and made it permanently their home since 2016.
Dean formerly worked for the Wabash Railroad and the CO-OP Elevator in Riverside. He spent 28 years at C & D Technologies retiring in 1991.
Dean was an active member of the Attica Free Methodist Church for many years. He had served on several church boards and was the treasurer of the church for many years. He more recently became a member of the Auburndale Community Church in Florida. In his early years he coached his sons in Little League and Babe Ruth baseball. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and playing cards, especially euchre. More recently he enjoyed spending time with family and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing sports. While in Florida he enjoyed participating in the Senior Games and just being outside, enjoying the sunshine.
On July 5, 1952, Dean married Merdith "Mert" Rainey in Attica by Pastor Everett White.
Dean leaves behind his wife of 67 years along with four sons, Michael "Mike" (Melissa) Mickle, Chattanooga, TN; Marty (Tina) Mickle, Columbus, IN; Max Mickle, Riverside, IN and Monte Mickle, West Lebanon; two daughters, Melissa (Robert) Mickle-Nelson, Stuart, FL and Maria (Michael) Sabad, Friendsville, TN; 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a great great-grandson. He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Mickle; two sisters, Genevieve Mickle and Irene McKnight; a grandson, Nathan Darrell Mickle.
A gathering for family and friends will be held at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Friday, August 30th, from 4:00 p.m. until the Life Celebration at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Badgley officiating. A private family inurnment will be held in the Salem Cemetery, east of Attica at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Attica Free Methodist Church, 301 N. Sixth St., Attica, IN 47918.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 29, 2019