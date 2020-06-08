Dean R. Lawson



Dean R Lawson passed away May 28, 2020. Dean was born in Wayne Co Kentucky to Jeffery and Sophia Gregory on June 23, 1923, the youngest of 6 siblings. The family moved to Fowler, Indiana, and later to Lafayette, where Dean graduated from Jefferson High School. After graduation she worked for the Lafayette Journal & Courier, writing an "Around Town" column, as well as doing interviews with notable people for a local radio broadcast. She married Donald V Roberts in 1943, and relocated to Jacksonville FL while he served as a Staff Sargent in the Army, moving back to Lafayette after the war. They had two children, Larry D Roberts (wife Joy) and Linda Maciejewski (husband Bill) who survive her. Later in life she married Walter Lawson of Monticello IN. Walt was a local businessman and member of the Civil Air Patrol. They enjoyed taking trips in their plane, & Dean eventually got a private pilots' license when she was 65 years old. They lived in Monticello and Hudson FL, where Dean continued to live until Walters' passing. Thereafter she resided in Florida full time. She is survived by her children and their spouses, 4 grand children, 2 great grand children, 2 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. She was well loved and will be missed. A Remembrance is being planned for family members in July.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store