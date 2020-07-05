1/1
Deana K. Dexter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deana K. Dexter

Lafayette - Deana Kay Dexter, 73, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in her home.

She was born September 17, 1946, in Lafayette, to the late Charles Buford and Genevieve (Kincade) Dillworth. Deana was a a1964 graduate of Williamsport High School. Her first marriage was to Edward Smith on November 14, 1964 and he passed away on June 5, 2003, she then married Gary Dexter on March 22, 2008, and he survives.

Deana worked as a Teachers Aid for the Tippecanoe School Corporation for many years. She enjoyed traveling, reading, crocheting, but most of all she cherished the time she had with her granddaughters' and family.

Along with her husband, Gary Dexter of Lafayette, she is survived by son, Brian Smith of Lafayette; her daughter, Jennifer Rayl of Jacksonville, FL; stepson, Jason Dexter of Otterbein; sister-in-law, Nancy Dillworth of Williamsport; and 2 granddaughters, Alexandra Smith and Nicholle Smith both of Lafayette.

Deana was preceded in death by parents and a brother Larry Dillworth.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, IN 47909.

Service will be at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette with Pastor Jim Higdon officiating. Interment will be at Concord Cemetery, Tippecanoe County.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Stockwell United Methodist Church.

You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved