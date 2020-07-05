Deana K. Dexter
Lafayette - Deana Kay Dexter, 73, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in her home.
She was born September 17, 1946, in Lafayette, to the late Charles Buford and Genevieve (Kincade) Dillworth. Deana was a a1964 graduate of Williamsport High School. Her first marriage was to Edward Smith on November 14, 1964 and he passed away on June 5, 2003, she then married Gary Dexter on March 22, 2008, and he survives.
Deana worked as a Teachers Aid for the Tippecanoe School Corporation for many years. She enjoyed traveling, reading, crocheting, but most of all she cherished the time she had with her granddaughters' and family.
Along with her husband, Gary Dexter of Lafayette, she is survived by son, Brian Smith of Lafayette; her daughter, Jennifer Rayl of Jacksonville, FL; stepson, Jason Dexter of Otterbein; sister-in-law, Nancy Dillworth of Williamsport; and 2 granddaughters, Alexandra Smith and Nicholle Smith both of Lafayette.
Deana was preceded in death by parents and a brother Larry Dillworth.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, IN 47909.
Service will be at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette with Pastor Jim Higdon officiating. Interment will be at Concord Cemetery, Tippecanoe County.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Stockwell United Methodist Church.
