Deanna Yost
Lafayette - Deanna Renee Yost (DeeDee), 28, or Lafayette passed away at her home surrounded by family after a lengthy battle with Toriello-Carey Syndrome. Deanna was born February 3, 1991 in Lafayette to Shelley (Don) Yost and Davey Price.

Deanna graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School. Deanna enjoyed music and dancing and spending time with family. She was known for always being full of life, her big heart and surpassing all expectations and limitations that were set for her. She always lived life to the fullest and made everyone around her smile. Deanna's love for all things flowers and butterflies was known by all who cared deeply for her. Deanna was a member of Riverside City Church.

Deanna is survived by her parents Shelley (Don) Yost, Davey (Maria) Price; a brother Liam; 2 sisters Kendra and Kennysha; her grandparents Carl (Diana) Spalding and Kenny (Kay) Price; her aunts Kelly (Matt) Ingle, Sandra Spalding, Lori (Ed) Crabtree, Kim Price, Linda (Jeff) Brooks, Patti (Rodney) Pearson, Jane (Darrel) McMurry, and Amina (Rodney) Flowers; her uncles Michael (CJ) Spalding; and many cousins.

Deanna is preceded in death by her uncles Carl (Jaws) Spalding, Danny Howard, David Howard, Dale Howard, Kevin Howard; and her grandfather Ronald Yost.

Visitation will be held Friday August 9, 2019 from 1:30-2:30 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel immediately followed by funeral services at 2:30pm, officiating Pastor Robby Bradford. Burial West Point Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to "" in Memory of Deanna. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 6, 2019
