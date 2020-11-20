1/1
Debora Tiede
1957 - 2020
{ "" }
Debora Tiede

Monticello - Debora Lee Tiede, 63, of Monticello passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Monticello Assisted Living and Healthcare.

She was born May 8, 1957 in Monticello, IN, to the late Emil and Eloice E. (Barner) Koekenberg. Debora was a 1975 graduate of North White High School.

Surviving are her daughter: Charity Jane Phegley (fiancé, Greg Cellarius) of Rensselaer; siblings: Linda J. (husband, Ron) Burks of West Lafayette, Becky K. Myers of Monon, Susan K. (husband, Jim) Nagel of Wauseon, OH, and Curt (wife, Linda) Koekenberg of Monticello; and two grandchildren: Sierra Phegley and Andy Cormican. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Emil and Eloice lovingly cared for Deb for 30 plus years before their passing.

The family will lay her to rest Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Monon Chapel Cemetery with Emily Bossung officiating. (Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed). In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the CDC Resources 5053 Norway Rd, Monticello, IN 47960. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
