Deborah Cornell
Lafayette - Deborah Louise Houston-Cornell. March 6th 1949 to June 9th, 2020.
Debbie was one of a kind and they just don't make them like her anymore. Debbie was born March 6th, 1949 in Lafayette, Indiana to Charles and Helen (Hession) Houston. She was an amazing wife to her husband and high school sweetheart John Cornell. They were married on September 14,1968 in St Lawrence Catholic Church. Debbie was the mother of two sons, Grandmother to 7 grandchildren, and great grandmother of 5. Debbie attended St. Lawrence parish and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1968. Debbie worked in marketing for Landis & Gyr for many years. She enjoyed watching Westerns and traveling out west and absolutely loved the outdoors, especially mushroom hunting. Most of all, Debbie enjoyed to spend her time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving along with her husband, John are her two sons Brett(Rachel) Cornell, Brad (Andrea) Cornell, ; Sister Linda Vail, seven grandchildren, Lauren (Ethan) Patterson, Zachary Cornell, Kelsey Cornell, Brady Cornell, Madison Cornell, Tyler Cornell, & Alexa Spurgeon, and 4 Great Grandchildren Jaxson, Oaklee, Daisy and Ruby.
Preceded in death by her parents, her sister; Carol Zoellner, 3 brothers; Chuck, Dave, and Dan Houston, and Great Grandson Jett Patterson. The family will be holding a private service and will hold a celebration of life to be determined at a later date. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Lafayette - Deborah Louise Houston-Cornell. March 6th 1949 to June 9th, 2020.
Debbie was one of a kind and they just don't make them like her anymore. Debbie was born March 6th, 1949 in Lafayette, Indiana to Charles and Helen (Hession) Houston. She was an amazing wife to her husband and high school sweetheart John Cornell. They were married on September 14,1968 in St Lawrence Catholic Church. Debbie was the mother of two sons, Grandmother to 7 grandchildren, and great grandmother of 5. Debbie attended St. Lawrence parish and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1968. Debbie worked in marketing for Landis & Gyr for many years. She enjoyed watching Westerns and traveling out west and absolutely loved the outdoors, especially mushroom hunting. Most of all, Debbie enjoyed to spend her time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving along with her husband, John are her two sons Brett(Rachel) Cornell, Brad (Andrea) Cornell, ; Sister Linda Vail, seven grandchildren, Lauren (Ethan) Patterson, Zachary Cornell, Kelsey Cornell, Brady Cornell, Madison Cornell, Tyler Cornell, & Alexa Spurgeon, and 4 Great Grandchildren Jaxson, Oaklee, Daisy and Ruby.
Preceded in death by her parents, her sister; Carol Zoellner, 3 brothers; Chuck, Dave, and Dan Houston, and Great Grandson Jett Patterson. The family will be holding a private service and will hold a celebration of life to be determined at a later date. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.