Deborah Jean Andrews
Lafayette - Deborah Jean Andrews, 71, passed away at 6:55 am Sunday April 5, 2020 at her son's home. She was born November 29,1948 in Lafayette to the late James Herbert and Irene North Andrews. Deb was a secretary having worked at Speer Building Materials and Purdue University during her career. Deborah will be remembered for her love of animals and family pets, she enjoyed flowers and gardening.
Deborah is survived by her son Brian (Angela) Andrews of Lafayette, granddaughter Jacqueline Andrews of Lafayette, and two grandsons Taylor (Nancy Lam) Andrews of Lafayette and Nicholas Andrews of Lafayette. She dearly loved her family including her nieces and close friends. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Bill, Tom, and Kenny.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the no kill animal shelter of your choice in memory of Deborah.
With understanding of the current pandemic crisis, the family will plan a Celebration of Life in memory of Deborah for a later date.
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020