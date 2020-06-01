Deborah Miller
Rossville - Deborah K. (Wilson) Miller, 70, of Frankfort, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Mulberry Health and Retirement. She was born February 18, 1950, in Lafayette, to Donald and Mickey (Carman) Wilson. She married Byron Miller in 1968 and he preceded her in death on July 10, 2011.
In 1968, she graduated from Carroll Consolidated Schools. Deborah owned and operated The Pool Doctor in Lafayette. She also worked in the Frankfort Wal-Mart deli department. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Rossville. Deborah loved life and enjoyed traveling to warmer climates and visiting beaches, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandchildren.
Surviving Deborah are her children, Bradford (Carrie) Miller of Cutler and Stacey Gangwer of Rossville; father, Donald Wilson; grandchildren, Drew, Emily, Montana, and Dustin; brothers, Darrell (Carol) Wilson of Rossville, Danny Wilson of Frankfort, and Steve (Judy) Wilson of Rockfield.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her mother.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Genda Funeral Home, Rossville Chapel. Funeral services will be 10 am, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery.
Memorials in Deborah's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.