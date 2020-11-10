Deborah "Deb" Sue Ellison
Lafayette - Deborah "Deb" Sue Ellison, 60, of Lafayette, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 6, 2020.
Deb was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her grandsons, Carmelo "Melo" and Dakota, as well as camping.
Debbie is survived by her mother, Shirley Short of Lafayette; her daughter, Misty Dawn Rohler of Lafayette; her companion, Stan Denham of Lafayette; her grandsons, Carmelo Johnson of Chicago and Dakota Alphonson of Lafayette; her brother, Steven (Brandy) Priest, Sr. of Lafayette; her sister, Rhonda Glass of Lafayette; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Lee Glass; her step-father, Raphael Harry Short; her son, Dustin Rohler Ellison; and infant son, Michael Glass.
A Service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Joe Park officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from noon until 2 p.m. Inurnment at Rest Haven Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to the Indiana School for the Deaf, Attention-Superintendent's Office, 1200 E. 42nd St., Indianapolis, IN 46205. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. You may leave condolences and memories of Deb online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com