Services
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 654-5533
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
View Map
Debra Jean "Debbie" Click


1957 - 2019
Debra Jean "Debbie" Click Obituary
Debra Jean "Debbie" Click

Frankfort - Debra Jean "Debbie" Click, 62, of Frankfort, died October 1 2019 at her home. She was born February 8, 1957 in Frankfort to the late Harry William & Jane Anne (Rohrabaugh) Shoemaker. She married Frederick William "Fred" Click on April 9, 1976 and he survives. Debbie was a 1975 graduate of Frankfort High School. She had worked at Rotec in Lafayette for 10 years. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, Bingo, sprint car racing, was an avid Cubs Fan, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Fred Click of Frankfort, daughter, Brandi Click of Lebanon 2 sons, Brady (Natasha) Click of rural Lebanon and Brody (Megan) Click of rural Frankfort, 4 brothers, William E. (Jan) Shoemaker of Mulberry, Garry L. (Angie) Shoemaker of Frankfort, Robert "Bobby" (Felicia) Shoemaker of Frankfort and Todd Shoemaker of Delphi, 8 grandchildren, Meagan, Maysen, Ryder, Charlie, Kye, Hudson, Kane, Eliza and 11 nieces and nephews also survive. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Funeral celebration will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 4th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bunnell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Click family to assist with final expenses. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a memory with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 2, 2019
