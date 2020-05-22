|
|
Debra Jean "Debbie" Eaton Johnson
Debra Jean "Debbie" Eaton Johnson (66) passed away unexpectedly on May 1st, 2020. She was born November 7, 1953 in Lebanon, IN to the late Ernest Eaton and Mary (Fairfield) Martens. On May 22, 1976, Debbie married her high school sweetheart, James R. "Bob" Johnson. They remained married until Bob's passing in 2016.
Debbie grew up with her younger sister in Thorntown, IN and was a 1972 graduate of Thorntown High School. During high school, Debbie excelled as Varsity Cheerleader and Majorette. Debbie received her Associate's degree from Ball State University in 1975. After starting a family, Debbie worked for Tippecanoe School Corporation for four years before enrolling in Ivy Tech's Surgical Technology program. She graduated from the program in 2004. Debbie was always looking for a way to challenge herself. She decided to further her education by enrolling in the nursing program at St. Joseph's College, where she graduated with honors as a Registered Nurse in 2007. At the time of her death, Debbie was working as a nurse in the psychiatric unit of Franciscan Health Lafayette East.
Debbie was a devoted homemaker. She was active in playing sports with her children, taking them to their practices and filming their games. Debbie loved music; often quizzing her children on songs and bands during car rides. Debbie was a great dancer and enjoyed teaching her four children to dance. Debbie also had a passion for animals. She owned and fostered many dogs and cats throughout her life. Debbie was a devout Christian and a member of Calvary Chapel in Lafayette.
Debbie successfully overcame breast cancer in 2014. Knowing she needed to put her health first, her son Adam introduced her to the sport of pickleball. Debbie quickly fell in love with the game and was welcomed into the Lafayette pickleball community.
Debbie always put herself before others. This made her an amazing wife, mother, nurse, and friend. Debbie enjoyed making others laugh and was kind to everyone she met. Her bubbly personality and infectious smile will be missed by all.
Surviving are her three sons, Ryan R. Johnson of Lafayette, Adam T. Johnson of Arvada CO, Derek J. Johnson of Hermosa Beach, CA, and her daughter, Kara N. Johnson of Lafayette.
Also surviving is her sister Sharon Eaton Wendel of Dover, DE, her nephew Christopher Wendel of Smyrna, DE, and her niece Kimberly Wendel of Westmont, IL.
A celebration of Debbie's life will be held on May 30th from 1-4 pm at Walt's Other Pub in Lafayette. Those wishing may contribute in Debbie's name to Almost Home Humane Society.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 22 to May 24, 2020