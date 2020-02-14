Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
Debra Jo Meyer


1959 - 2020
Debra Jo Meyer Obituary
Debra Jo Meyer

Lafayette - Debra Jo Meyer, 60, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Heritage Health Care in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Debbie was born July 6, 1959 in Lafayette to Louis G. Meyer and Joan L. (Koch) Cassman. Debbie enjoyed going out to eat with her family and friends. She loved music, singing and dancing. Debbie enjoyed shopping and going to work at the beauty shop. She was part of the Special Olympics for many years and achieved many metals for her accomplishments. Debbie was an extraordinary person and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Surviving is her mother, Joan; brothers, Don Meyer and Rick (Michelle) Meyer; nephews, Don (Becky) Meyer, Jr., Gabe (John) Meyer, Travis (Kara) Meyer and Taylor (Carmen) Meyer; nieces, Angie (Doug) Logan, Tonya (Jerry) Mitchell, and Angela (Jim) Schiery; sister-in-law, Susie Meyer.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Louis; brother, Louis G. Meyer, Jr.; step-father and best friend, Gene Cassman; sister-in-law, Pam Meyer.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Family and friends are welcome to visit between 12:00 - 2:00 PM on Tuesday. Pastor Chris Dodson will officiate. Direct memorial contributions to the Special Olympics https://give.specialolympics.org. Share memories and condolences at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
