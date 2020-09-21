Debra "Debbie" K. Prewett
Lafayette - Debra "Debbie" K. Prewett, 69, of Lafayette, died unexpectedly on Saturday afternoon, September 19, 2020, at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, Indiana.
She was born on September 23, 1950 to Robert "Moon" and Arliegh (Lee) Williams.
In 1987, she met the love of her life, John Prewett, and had a 33 year marriage which was filled with a deep love and respect for each other. He survives. They lived in Lafayette throughout their marriage.
Debbie grew up in Danville, Illinois and graduated from Danville High School where she was involved with the Drama Club Choral Group, the Acapella Group, and the Future Teachers of America. She went on to attend Danville Community College and then graduated from Illinois State University in 1973 with a degree in Language Arts. Debbie also received her Master's Degree in Education from the National College of Education. She began her teaching career in Illinois as a Language Arts Teacher for 2 years and then took a position at Benton Central Junior High as a Language Arts Teacher for 22 years. Debbie also enjoyed floral arranging for Jan's Alley Shop for 2 years. In retirement, her passion was home decorating and dotting on her outdoor flowers.
She was very involved in First Christian Church, not only as an Elder but as an active volunteer for the card ministry. Debbie was passionate about helping others, especially the poor and downtrodden. She was a member of PEO.
Most importantly, those who knew Debbie saw her as one of THE MOST kind, gentle, generous, and loving people to ever live on this earth. She will always be remembered as that sweet person, more than any of her worldly accomplishments.
Debbie was an only child and had no children but is survived by countless friends, cousins, and in-law family, which all loved her dearly.
A Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at First Christian Church at 1 p.m. with Rev. Andrew Guthrie officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Christian Church. Burial will follow in Meadow View Cemetery, Lafayette. You can watch the live stream of Debbie's funeral at fcclaf.org
on the home page. Due to COVID, please practice social distancing and wear your mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Christian Church (329 North 6th St., Lafayette) in loving memory of Debbie. You may leave condolences and memories of Debbie online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com