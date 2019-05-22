Services
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Edwardsville, IL
View Map
Debra K. Schmidt, age 64, of Lafayette, Indiana, formerly of Edwardsville, & Kewanee, Illinois, passed away surrounded by family and friends, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her residence. She was born November 30, 1954, in Kewanee, the daughter of the late Lyle & Helen (Dulansky) Jager. Debra worked as the office manager for Dr. Kyle Loy in Lafayette. She is survived by her husband of 37 years Thomas Schmidt whom she married September 5, 1981, in Edwardsville. Debra is also survived by two sons, Zachary Schmidt & Lucas Schmidt & wife Celeste, both from Lafayette; and a sister, Sheryl McCuen & husband Jim of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania . She was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Lafayette. Debra love gardening, spending time with her pets, painting and doing arts and crafts. Most of all she loved being with her sons.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be he held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville with Rev. John Shank officiating. Burial will be at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to the or The Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 22, 2019
