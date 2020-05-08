Services
Tippecanoe Funeral & Cremation Services
1671 W. 350 North
West Lafayette, IN 47906
(765) 490-4234
Visitation
Monday, May 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Tippecanoe Funeral & Cremation Services
1671 W. 350 North
West Lafayette, IN 47906
Funeral service
Monday, May 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Tippecanoe Funeral & Cremation Services
1671 W. 350 North
West Lafayette, IN 47906
Debra Lynne Paul


1952 - 2020
Debra Lynne Paul Obituary
Debra Lynne Paul

Lafayette - We mourn the loss of Debra Lynne (Loveless) Paul, 67, who died May 8, 2020 in Lafayette, IN.

Debra was born December 15, 1952 to Thomas (deceased) and Irene Loveless Vaughn in Moses Lake, WA. Debra lived in Lafayette most of her life, although she moved to San Diego for 5 years before returning home to Indiana three years ago. She had a massive heart attack a week ago that eventually took her life, but because she was baptized, we celebrate her new beginning in heaven.

She lived a life full of love and didn't mind sharing herself with other people fortunate to know her. Debra loved gardening, working outside, and spending time with family and friends.

Debra left two loving daughters, Tarica Lynne (Larry) Crawford in Reno, NV and Sabrina Kay (Joe) Jenners of Kingman, IN, 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Brother Daryle (Donna) Loveless sister Denise Marshall, and step-sister Sandra Kay (Fred) Vaughn Taylor also survive.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 am on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Main Chapel, with the funeral service starting promptly at 10:30 am. Burial will immediately follow.

Friends and family may join the webcast by going to zoom.us and click on "join meeting" enter the meeting number 765-490-4234, then the password tmg2020.

Tippecanoe Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with services.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 8 to May 10, 2020
