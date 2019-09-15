|
|
Deimante Ruta Ratkute
West Lafayette - In Loving Memory of Deimante Ruta Ratkute
-September 2, 2019-
When God sends forth a tiny soul to learn the ways of earth, a Mother's Love is waiting here. We call this wonder birth. When God calls home a little soul and stills a fleeting breath, a Father's love is waiting there, this too is BIRTH not DEATH.
Beloved Deimante is survived by her loving mother, Ieva Ratkute, grandparents, Irena Ratkiene and Rimas Ratkus, and other family members.
A private service was held at Fisher Funeral Chapel in Lafayette, IN.
In loving memory of Deimante, the family is planning to create a scholarship fund to support Law School students majoring in Human Rights. For more information, please call Fisher Funeral Chapel at 765-742-1117.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 15, 2019