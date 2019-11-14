|
|
Delbert Allen Forman
West Lebanon - Delbert Allen Forman, age 72 of rural West Lebanon, passed away peacefully in his sleep, early Wednesday morning in his home. He was born June 7, 1947 in Ponca City, OK to Marita Ione Wilson Forman and the late William Edward Forman. He married Loretta Frances White in Oklahoma on June 11, 1966 and she survives.
Delbert graduated from Ponca City High School and attended Oklahoma University for two years. He later earned his BS in Manufacturing Engineering from IU Kokomo. He spent most of his career in battery manufacturing as an engineer. He had been employed by Prestolite, Exide and General Battery. They moved to West Lebanon in 1997 from Frankfort, IN and had previously lived in Manchester, IA and Oklahoma. He was currently employed by A.J. Hetrick Contruction Enterprises of West Lebanon as a consultant.
He was a collector and enjoyed all things trains! Both large and small. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved classic cars especially Mopars. He collected antique firearms and ammunition, antique Maytag Washing Machines as well as old tractors/farm equipment and stamps
Surviving along with his wife Loretta, are: His mother Marita of Del City, OK; daughter, Breanna 'Nikki' Forman at home. Five sons: Darren (Kathy) Forman of rural Waynetown, John Forman of Frankfort, Matthew (Candy) Forman of Brookston, Paul (Regina) Forman of Peru and Kyle (Kimberlyn) Forman of Rossville, ten grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Three sisters: Nancy Poage of Del City, OK, Leta Reimler of Nicoma Park, OK, Jean Akhter or Franklin, WI, and two brothers; James Forman of Keller, TX and Bill Forman of Salsbury, NC He was preceded in death by his father William.
Visitations hours are 3:00 - 6:00 PM, Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate. Funeral Services, 1:00 PM Monday, November 18, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Kevin Howey officiating. Private family interment will follow in West Lebanon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Diabetes Assn. Visit us online at www.familyandfriendsfh.com to sign the guest book of leave a condolence.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019