Delcina A. McDonald
West Point - Delcina "Del" Ann (Losh) McDonald, 78, West Point, passed away at her home with her loving family at her side on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 7:56 p.m.
Del, as she was known to family and friends, was born at her home in Francesville, IN on October 20, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Ernie and Dorothy (Shephard) Losh. She was raised in Francesville and attended Francesville High School. She later received her General Education Diploma from the Tippecanoe School Corp. in 1988. In 1964 she moved to West Point.
Del formerly worked as a nursing aide in the Pediatric Department of the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette from 1963-1968. She was a stay-at-home mother for many years and in 1994 worked at K Mart until her retirement in 1997.
Del was Presbyterian by faith. She was an avid roller skater and skated solo competitively with a skating group from the Francesville area. She enjoyed playing bingo, square dancing and camping. She was a great cook and baker. She enjoyed gardening and canning her vegetables. A lot of times you would find her snuggled in a chair reading her Harlequin Romance novels. She liked yellow roses and watching her hummingbirds.
On June 14, 1964, Del married James D. McDonald in her husband's parents home in Tippecanoe County.
She leaves behind her husband, James of nearly 55 years. Their five children, James D. (Rebecca) McDonald, Brookston, IN; Kelly C. (Scott) Freed, St. Petersburg, FL; Tracey McDonald, Lafayette; Toni McDonald, Indianapolis and Teresa McDonald, West Point; thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren with another great-grandson soon-to-be born. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Opal Losh and Lulla Belle Carter; three brothers, Orville, Russell and Jake Losh.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. until service time at 7:30 p.m. with Ross Terry officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date in the West Point Cemetery, West Point.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana Special Olympics.
Condolences may be sen online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 29, 2019