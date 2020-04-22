|
|
Della M. Payne
Lafayette - Della M. Payne, 97, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 1:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Healthcare. Della was born on May 22, 1922 in Cecelia, KY to the late John M. and Cynthia Ann Goodman. She married John A. Payne on November 28, 1955 in Muncie, IN, and he later preceded her in death on February 16, 2005. She was a member of Christ Memorial Temple, and was currently a member of Lafayette Pentecostal Church of God. Della enjoyed antiques, country music, fishing, bingo, and spending time with her family.
Surviving are four children, Barbara J. Wilson of Lafayette, Diane Hodge of Lafayette, Connie M. Marino of Lafayette, and Brenda J. (husband: Richard) Anderson of Rock Springs, GA. Also surviving are seventeen grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by one son, Gary W. Payne, five brothers, Leonard Goodman, Garland Goodman, Cary Goodman, Clifford Goodman, and Lonnie Goodman, and three sisters, Clara Pettit, Eva Johnson, and Lucille Terry.
Private family services. A live webcast can be viewed on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Share memories condolences, and find the live webcast link at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020