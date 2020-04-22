Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
live webcast
Resources
More Obituaries for Della Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Della M. Payne


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Della M. Payne Obituary
Della M. Payne

Lafayette - Della M. Payne, 97, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 1:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Healthcare. Della was born on May 22, 1922 in Cecelia, KY to the late John M. and Cynthia Ann Goodman. She married John A. Payne on November 28, 1955 in Muncie, IN, and he later preceded her in death on February 16, 2005. She was a member of Christ Memorial Temple, and was currently a member of Lafayette Pentecostal Church of God. Della enjoyed antiques, country music, fishing, bingo, and spending time with her family.

Surviving are four children, Barbara J. Wilson of Lafayette, Diane Hodge of Lafayette, Connie M. Marino of Lafayette, and Brenda J. (husband: Richard) Anderson of Rock Springs, GA. Also surviving are seventeen grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by one son, Gary W. Payne, five brothers, Leonard Goodman, Garland Goodman, Cary Goodman, Clifford Goodman, and Lonnie Goodman, and three sisters, Clara Pettit, Eva Johnson, and Lucille Terry.

Private family services. A live webcast can be viewed on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Share memories condolences, and find the live webcast link at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Della's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Funeral Care
Download Now