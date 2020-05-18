|
|
Delores A. McDuff Kennedy
Delphi - Delores A. McDuff Kennedy, 70, of Delphi, passed away unexpectedly Friday-May 15, 2020 at 10:36am at St Elizabeth East Hospital, Lafayette. She was born October 28, 1949 in Shreveport, LA, to the late JT & Louise Norment McDuff. Her marriage was to Edgar R. Kennedy in Cotton Valley, LA, on January 16, 1966, and he survives. She graduated from Woodlawn High School in Shreveport in 1967, and graduated from cosmetology & beauty school, receiving her beautician license. She was a homemaker and worked at Wal-Mart in Lafayette for several years. She attended the First Assembly of God Church in Pittsburg. She enjoyed yard work, and her many flower gardens she planted around their home. She dearly loved her family and her grandchildren, and spending time with them. Surviving: husband-Edgar R. Kennedy of Delphi; daughter-Libby & Tony Steffel of Delphi; sons-Teddy & Sandra Kennedy of Monticello, James P. Kennedy & Amy Duff of Monticello; sister-Suzi & Mike Dickerson of Heflin, LA; brother-James McDuff of Heflin, LA; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by a brother JT Jr & Eugene; a sister Maryann. Services for Delores will take place in Minden, LA.
A celebration of her life service will be planned at a later date for family and friends in Delphi. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 18 to May 19, 2020