Services
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
For more information about
Delores Kennedy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores A. McDuff Kennedy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores A. McDuff Kennedy Obituary
Delores A. McDuff Kennedy

Delphi - Delores A. McDuff Kennedy, 70, of Delphi, passed away unexpectedly Friday-May 15, 2020 at 10:36am at St Elizabeth East Hospital, Lafayette. She was born October 28, 1949 in Shreveport, LA, to the late JT & Louise Norment McDuff. Her marriage was to Edgar R. Kennedy in Cotton Valley, LA, on January 16, 1966, and he survives. She graduated from Woodlawn High School in Shreveport in 1967, and graduated from cosmetology & beauty school, receiving her beautician license. She was a homemaker and worked at Wal-Mart in Lafayette for several years. She attended the First Assembly of God Church in Pittsburg. She enjoyed yard work, and her many flower gardens she planted around their home. She dearly loved her family and her grandchildren, and spending time with them. Surviving: husband-Edgar R. Kennedy of Delphi; daughter-Libby & Tony Steffel of Delphi; sons-Teddy & Sandra Kennedy of Monticello, James P. Kennedy & Amy Duff of Monticello; sister-Suzi & Mike Dickerson of Heflin, LA; brother-James McDuff of Heflin, LA; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by a brother JT Jr & Eugene; a sister Maryann. Services for Delores will take place in Minden, LA.

A celebration of her life service will be planned at a later date for family and friends in Delphi. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 18 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -