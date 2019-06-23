Delores J. Denham



Lafayette - Delores J. Hayes Denham, 77, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Anthony Healthcare. She was born April 17, 1942, in French Lick, IN, to the late Cecil and Blanche Knight Hayes.



She was preceeded in dealth by her husband, Edgar Leon Denham in 2018. Delores retired from Landis & Gyr after 20+ years.



Delores absolutely loved to bargin shop, and spend time with family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Surviving are sons, Roger Lannan of Linden, Chuck and Chris Lannan of Lafayette, daughter, Cynthia Teague of Crawfordsville, brothers, Jack Hayes Sr. and Harold Hayes, sister, Margie Longfellow, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Delores was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Lannan and a son, David Lannan.



Visitation will be Monday, June 24 from 1:30pm to 2:30pm at Soller-Baker Funeral Home Lafayette Chapel, followed by a graveside service at Tippecanoe Memorial Gardens. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com Published in the Journal & Courier on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary