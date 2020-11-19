1/1
Deloris Goris
1931 - 2020
Deloris Goris

Lafayette - Deloris May Goris, 89, a life-long resident of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her daughter Gloria's home.

She was born January 30, 1931 in Lafayette, to the late Byrns and Louise (Halsema) Moore, Sr. She was a 1949 graduate of St. Francis High School for Girls. Deloris worked for Howard Johnson in Housekeeping from 1983-1995 and for St. Lawrence as a Religious Ed Teacher from 1988-2008, where she was a lifetime parishioner.

On June 8, 1950 she married Raymond H. Goris in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on May 1, 1995.

Deloris enjoyed reading, puzzles, knitting and crocheting.

Surviving are her children: David Goris of Lafayette, Robert (Gerie) Goris of Romney, Byrns (Beth) Goris of Lafayette and Richard (Tanya) Goris of Kansas, Jean Goris of West Lafayette and Gloria Krug of Lafayette; sister: Betty Johns of Attica. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Daniel (Chris), Christina (Brice), Andrew, Nicholas, Jacob, Jarred, Jeremy, Carrie, Neil, Troy, Amy and Heidi; 12 great-grandchildren: Dane, Kinley, Raelyn, Dystanie, Randy, Taylor, Jaden, Zanie, Lindsey, Hannah, Austin and Cody; and great - great granddaughter Olivia.

Along with her husband, Raymond, she is preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Marilyn Hamleman, Margaret Fife, Byrns Moore, Jr., Donald Moore, James Moore and infant brother Carl Joseph Moore.

Private family service will be held at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the American Lung Association or St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuenralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
