Delsinia M. Graves
1957 - 2020
Delsinia M. Graves

Mulberry - Delsinia M. Graves, 63, of Mulberry, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Franciscan Health in Lafayette. She was born in Frankfort on September 25, 1957 to Robert L. Wolf and Marcella (Perry) Wolf Halsema.

Delsinia graduated from Frankfort High School in 1976 and spent most of her life in Clinton County. She had worked at Wabash National, Donaldson's and Frontier Elementary School. She loved to cook, read her Bible, watch sermons on tv, enjoyed serving others, and spending time with her family but especially her grandchildren.

Delsinia is survived by her son, Dustin (Kati) Leslie of Mulberry; daughter, Amy (Matt) Sisco of Kokomo; sister, Maymie (Jerry) Hendricks of Mooresville; step mother, Betty Wolf of Monticello; step sister, Jeri Anderson; brother, Rex Robison of Logansport; grandchildren, Abigail Evelyn and Wyatt William Colby and Nellie Marie and Hattie Ann Leslie; nephew Jeremy (Keeley) Hendricks and niece, Delsinia Keesling.

She is preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Roberta Lynn Wolf and nephew, Joey Robison.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 2pm to 5pm at Genda Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 5:30 pm. Pastor Tim Agee will officiate. Memorial donations may be made to World Vision Clean Water Fund.

Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Genda Funeral Home - Mulberry Chapel
NOV
9
Funeral service
05:30 PM
Genda Funeral Home - Mulberry Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Genda Funeral Home - Mulberry Chapel
204 North Glick St
Mulberry, IN 46058
765-296-3311
