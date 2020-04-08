|
Dempster Wayne Martin, 96, of Reynolds, passed away peacefully at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020 surrounded by his wife and daughters.
He was born February 15, 1924 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Merle and Anna (Dempster) Martin and was a 1942 graduate of Chalmers High School.
Mr. Martin was a veteran of the United States Naval Air Corp program during World War II. He was in boot camp in Memphis, Tennessee afterwards attending Radar Radio School. He was honorably discharged August 22, 1946.
His marriage of 72 years was to Ruth VanVoorst on March 28, 1948 at the Reynolds United Methodist Church of Reynolds, IN; she survives.
Mr. Martin attended the Reynolds United Methodist Church for 94 years where he was a one time Trustee. Dempster was a past officer of the Chalmers American Legion Post #268 and was active in the funeral honor guard.
Dempster was a lifelong farmer of livestock and grain. Dempster loved being outdoors, planting trees, raising his animals and was an avid gardener. He truly was a caretaker of the land. Mr. Martin served as past Chairman of the White County Pork Producers; as past officer of the Midwest Lamb Producers; was a long time member of the White County Fair Sheep Committee; was past Director of the White County Farm Bureau, Inc.; past board member of the White County Co-op and formerly served on the Board of Trustees of the West Point Township.
Besides his love for farming Dempster also had a love for children serving as a bus driver for Frontier School Corporation for 32 years, retiring in 1989.
Surviving with his wife Ruth are three daughters, Katherine Cloonen (husband: Gary) Kankakee, IL, Lynetta Raplee (husband; Mike) of Lafayette and Susan Martin (husband: Randy Walker) of Clarkston, MI; a daughter-in-law, Diane Martin of Charlotte, NC and two sisters, Marian Townsend of Upland, IN and Nancy Martin of West Lafayette. Dempster loved spending time with his family especially his granddaughters, Michelle, Jennifer, Kelly, Jacquelyn and Sarah and his 7 great-grandchildren, Anthony, Aiden, Carter, Samuel, John, Luke and Lux.
Preceding him in death with his parents is a son, Wayne Martin; an infant daughter, Beverly Sue Martin; a sister, Carol Schroeder and three brothers, Merle, Hugh and Jack Martin.
Private graveside services to be held Friday, April 10, 2020 at Riverview IOOF Cemetery of Monticello; Rev. Kelly Sellers and Rev. Dr. Lelan D. McReynolds to officiate. A celebration of Dempster's life, open to the public, will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Reynolds United Methodist Church or the Chalmers American Legion. Please mail donations to the Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home (PO Box 509 Brookston, IN 47923).
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020