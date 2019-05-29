|
|
Denis James Howald
Wingate - Denis James Howald, age 71 passed away in his home Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born in Washington, DC April 10, 1948 son of the late Richard and Helen Shepard Howald. He married Nancy Lee Stone at St. Louis Christian College, June 11, 1977 and she survives
He was a 1966 graduate of Stauton High School, an Indiana State University graduate with a BA in music and he graduated from St. Louis Christian College. Denis had pastored Congregational Christian Churches in Bicknell, IN, Grand Chain, IL, and Darlington, IN. He was last employed by and retired from Heritage Products in Crawfordsville.
Denis was an active member of the Woodland Heights Christian Church. He loved to read and enjoyed assembling model airplane and jets.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, his good friends and cousins, Carolyn Starks of Spencer, Bertha Trout of Brazil and Jane Bledsoe of Louisiana . He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation hours are 1:00 - 3:00 PM Friday, May 31, 2019 at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate, with funeral services at 3:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Tony Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wingate. Memorial contributions may be directed to Woodland Heights Christian Church. Visit us at www.famiyandfriendsfh.com to leave a condolence or sign the guest book.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 29, 2019