Denise Ann McIntosh
Lafayette - Denise Ann McIntosh, 65, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home. She was born February 18, 1955 in Lafayette to the late Leo Osterling and Bonnie (Thelin) Osterling Krueger.
Denise graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School and on June 7, 1975, she married Dennis B. McIntosh in Lafayette and he survives.
Denise enjoyed crocheting and talking with relative and friends.
Surviving along with her husband are her daughter Stephanie A. McIntosh, Sheena L. McIntosh both of Lafayette, grandchildren Alyssa Cuppy, Alexis Brown and Marleigh Killebrew.
Graveside service will be 10:00 am Saturday at Meadow View Cemetery in Lafayette. You may leave memories and condolences at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.