Denise M. Mann
Daytona - Denise M Mann passed away 7-21-2020 in Daytona, FL. Denise was born to Gerald and Marietta Mann 9-8-1963. After graduating from Jefferson HS she did daycare for 11 yrs than she went to work for Marsh Supermarket until they closed. Denise continued her education at that time til she move to Florida to live out her life. Denise is survived by sister's Dianna (Tom) Velten, Tammy (Terry) Dowden and Sharon (Diane) Peterson. She is also survived by her nieces & nephews Heather, Ben, Chris, Caleb, Nikki and Zoey and 8 great nieces & nephews. Denise is proceeded in death by her parents and grandparents.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
