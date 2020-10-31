Dennis Charles Blind
Lafayette - Dennis (Denny) Charles Blind was called home on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born in Lafayette, Indiana on September 7, 1933 to Gertrude Kathryn and Charles Wilbur Blind.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Joanne, daughters Susan Bryan of Braselton, Georgia (Husband: Lee), Lisa Hobbs of Tipton, Indiana (Husband: Scott), Shari Boyle of Warsaw, Indiana (Husband: Pat), and son David of Portage, Michigan (Wife: Allison). Along with 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren he is also survived by his sister, Carolyn Manhart of Southfield, Michigan.
Denny received his B.S. degree from Purdue University in 1955. In 1959, he earned a master's degree in educational administration. Denny spent forty-two years in public education as a teacher, coach, and administrator. For eleven years he taught and coached in Battle Creek, Michigan: Attica, Warsaw, and Shelbyville, Indiana. His last twenty-seven years in education was as an administrator in the Lafayette School Corporation. He served his final eighteen years as the principal of Jefferson High School before retiring in 1997.
While attending Jefferson High School and Purdue, Blind participated in the sports of basketball and baseball. In high school, he was selected to the Indiana All Star Basketball team. He received eight athletic letters at Purdue and has the distinction of being the first 1000-point scorer in Purdue basketball history. In Denny's Junior and Senior years at Purdue, he was named to the "Small All-American Basketball Team". Upon graduation, he was the recipient of the Big Ten Medal of Honor for Scholarship and Athletic prowess. Denny was named to the Indiana Silver Anniversary basketball team, inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame and the Purdue Intercollegiate Athletic Hall of Fame.
As principal, Blind led Jefferson High School on two occasions to be recognized by the US Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. In 1991, Denny was named Indiana Secondary Principal of the Year. When he retired, he was recognized as a Sagamore of the Wabash by the governor of Indiana and named to the Jefferson High School Hall of Fame. As an educator, he maintained a simple philosophy - "always do what is best for the student". Because of his exceptional dedication and service, the Lafayette School Corporation named the Dennis C. Blind gymnasium in his honor.
Through the years, Denny was involved in a variety of community groups and activities. He served as a board member for the Lynn Treece Boy's Club, United Way, Family Services, and St. Elizabeth Hospital Advisory Board.
Since his retirement, Denny loved nothing more than playing golf, traveling to Florida, and spending time with his family. His philosophy of always "doing what is right" lives on with his children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Lafayette Jefferson High School in memory of Dennis Blind. The funds will be used to establish a scholarship in his name.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cathedral in Lafayette 1:00 PM Tuesday November 3, Fr. Anthony Rowland officiating. Due to COVID-19, everyone is asked to wear face masks, and practice social distancing. Please leave memories and condolences at www.hahn-groeberfuneralhome.com
