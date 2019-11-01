|
Dennis D. Morris
Stockwell - Dennis D. Morris 66 of Stockwell passed away at IU Hospital in Lafayette on Wednesday October 30, 2019. He was born In Williamsport on April 27, 1953 to the late Delta and Jessie Powell Morris.
Dennis graduated from Wainwright High School. On April 19, 1980 he married Vicki Taylor in Stockwell and she survives.
He worked at Tate & Lyle for 38 years, retiring in January 2019.
He enjoyed anything that his daughters or grandchildren were a part of.
Dennis is survived by his wife Vicki, his daughters, Abby Rice of Warsaw, Tiffany (Ryan) Morris of Brookston, grandchildren, Xander, Zoe and Izabella Rice of Warsaw, his sisters, Carlene Watkins of Attica and Brenda (Kirk) Baker of Lafayette, two brothers, Jim (Kathy) Hunter of Kokomo and Richard (Deb) Hunter of Illinois. Anthony Young whom he thought of as a son, several nieces and nephews also survive. He had many special friends whom he considered family. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.
He was preceded his sister Frances Hoaks.
Visitation Monday November 4, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30 and service to follow at 11:30 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Officiating Pastor Jim Higdon. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery, Stockwell. In Lieu of flowers family requests Memorial Contributions to Lauramie Township Volunteer Fire Department. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com\
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019