Dennis Don Sallee
1941 - 2020
Dennis Don Sallee

Lafayette - Dennis Don Sallee, 78, of Lafayette, IN, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020.

He was born on July 31, 1941 in Lawton, Oklahoma to the late Don Lamar and Myra Nancy Sallee.

Dennis served in Korea with the United States Army. He worked security for St. Elizabeth/Franciscan Health and worked on the computers in Purdue University's Physics Dept.

Dennis volunteered at Lafayette Urban Ministry and was a parishioner of St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Surviving are his wife, Kathleen DiRosaria of Lafayette; his children, Daniel (Deanna) Sallee of Germany and Brian Sallee of West Lafayette; his step-daughters, Chandra DiRosaria and Rachaela DiRosaria; brother, Jeff (Anne) Sallee; his grandsons, Kelin Matthew Sallee and Trenton Lee Sallee; and his step-grandchildren, Summer, Ariel, Gavin, Olive, Finch, and Willow.

He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Sallee, and his siblings, Robert, Pamela, and Barry.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

You may leave condolences and memories of Dennis online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com








Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
