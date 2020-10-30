1/1
Dennis Farner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Farner

Spring Hill - Dennis Leroy Farner, age 58 of Spring Hill, TN passed away October 27, 2020. Denny received his Bachelors' Degree from Ball State University where he played baseball. He was the General Manager at Pet Smart in Cool Springs. He loved playing golf. Preceded in death by parents, Wray & Patricia Wainscott Farner and father in law, Hank Neely. Survived by: wife, Dawn Farner; daughters, Kaycie Lynn Farner and Kelsey Nicole Farner; brothers, Chuck (Cindy) Farner and Todd (Terri) Farner; mother in law, Lynn Neely; brothers in law & sister in law, Shawn Neely, Meghan (Jay) Parks; nieces and nephews, Teryn & Tate Farner, Taylor McIlrath, Craig Farner, Kaleb & Christopher Parks and Jacob, Cole and Aaron Neely. Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Todd Farner, Shawn Neely, Jay Parks, Chris Holloway, Matthew Holloway and Mike Casey. Honorary pallbearers will be co-workers with Pet Smart. Memorials may be made to Pet Smart Charities, 19601 North 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027 petsmartcharities.org. Visitation will be 1:00 - 3:00 PM on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved