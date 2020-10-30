1/1
Spring Hill - Dennis Leroy Farner, age 58 of Spring Hill, TN passed away October 27, 2020. Denny received his Bachelors' Degree from Ball State University where he played baseball. He was the General Manager at Pet Smart in Cool Springs. He loved playing golf. Preceded in death by parents, Wray & Patricia Wainscott Farner and father in law, Hank Neely. Survived by: wife, Dawn Farner; daughters, Kaycie Lynn Farner and Kelsey Nicole Farner; brothers, Chuck (Cindy) Farner and Todd (Terri) Farner; mother in law, Lynn Neely; brothers in law & sister in law, Shawn Neely, Meghan (Jay) Parks; nieces and nephews, Teryn & Tate Farner, Taylor McIlrath, Craig Farner, Kaleb & Christopher Parks and Jacob, Cole and Aaron Neely. Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Todd Farner, Shawn Neely, Jay Parks, Chris Holloway, Matthew Holloway and Mike Casey. Honorary pallbearers will be co-workers with Pet Smart. Memorials may be made to Pet Smart Charities, 19601 North 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027 petsmartcharities.org. Visitation will be 1:00 - 3:00 PM on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
October 30, 2020
Those of us who remember Denny from Legion baseball have great memories of him and his folks Joe Bumbleburg
Joe Bumbleburg
October 30, 2020
Denny was a sweet honorable man that most of my family had the pleasure of working with. He would mumble things that would just make me laugh at how he could say it with a straight face, lol. I could see that he cared very deeply for his co-workers. He will be missed dearly by all of his extended PetSmart family. You are all in our prayers right now. Hold close to your faith and know that God is near you, and walking through this with you.
Matthew 5:4
Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.
Mary and Robert Stone
Coworker
October 28, 2020
I'm very sorry to hear about your loss. May God give comfort and peace to his family during this difficult time. I really enjoyed working with Denny. He was always good to me.
Starr Hammox
Coworker
