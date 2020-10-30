Denny was a sweet honorable man that most of my family had the pleasure of working with. He would mumble things that would just make me laugh at how he could say it with a straight face, lol. I could see that he cared very deeply for his co-workers. He will be missed dearly by all of his extended PetSmart family. You are all in our prayers right now. Hold close to your faith and know that God is near you, and walking through this with you.

Matthew 5:4

Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.

Mary and Robert Stone

Coworker