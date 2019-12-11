Services
St James Lutheran Church
800 Cincinnati St
Lafayette, IN 47901
Dennis John Byrd

Dennis John Byrd

Dennis John Byrd passed away November 30, 2019. He was 47 years old.

Dennis was born November 28, 1972 in Lafayette, IN. He graduated from Harrison High School and Purdue University.

He worked for State Farm Insurance in claims and moved to Alabama in 2005 and then to Atlanta in 2013. Most recently, he had been working in Murfreesboro, TN.

Dennis had a passion for live music, eating outdoors and Alabama Football. His laugh was infectious and his smile brightened a room. He will be missed by everyone that knew him.

Dennis is survived by his wife Molly Byrd and his daughter Ashley Byrd, both of Atlanta; his parents John and Sharon Byrd of Lafayette; His sister Deborah Byrd of Lafayette; His brother Dan Byrd (wife Tanya) of Waynesville, OH; and 7 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday December 14 at 11am at St James Lutheran Church in Lafayette.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
