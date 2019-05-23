Dennis R. Knoth



Delphi - Dennis R. Knoth 78 of Delphi passed away in his home on May 21, 2019, surrounded by his wife and girls. Dennis was born on June 22, 1940 in Crawfordsville to the late Francis J. and Thelma L. (Tommy) Nicholas Knoth. He was raised in Lafayette and attended Lafayette Jefferson High School and Central Catholic. His marriage was to Jane Witaske on April 4, 1964 and she survives. Dennis worked for the City of Lafayette Water Department, then 51 years in Local Laborers Union 274, and retired after 37 years of work at Hydro Conduit of Lafayette.



Dennis enjoyed his time spent on the Tippecanoe River fishing, riding his father's cub cadet tractor, and eating his wife's homemade cookies. His most memorable times are those spent with family, grandchildren, and friends. He was loved by all and will be missed by all who knew him.



Surviving along with his wife are his daughters Denise Denham (husband Tim) of Lafayette, Veronica Edington-Boatman (husband John) of Brookston, and Tracie Brissey Gambill (husband Lance) of Indianapolis. Also surviving are his grandchildren Haley and Brittney Denham, Whittney Dickinson (husband Aaron), Austin Edington (wife Kasie), Destinee Boatman, Samantha Stark (husband Ryan), Tyler Brissey and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are six siblings, Rick Knoth (wife Marge), Jim Knoth (wife Keltie), MaryAnn Fair (husband Ron), Ed Knoth (wife Kristen), Peggy Reedy (husband Wayne), and Bob Knoth (wife Cindy). Preceded in death by two brothers John and Mike Knoth.



Visitation will be Friday May 24, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Funeral service on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 10:00am Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, officiating Rick Knoth. Dennis' wishes, for the funeral, are to have casual attire. Interment St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. Family would like to give a special thank you to Great Lakes Hospice Care for their compassion and support. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Research. You may sign the guestbook and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on May 23, 2019