Dennis R. Wilson
Lafayette - Dennis R. Wilson, 66, of rural Lafayette, died unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday-April 15, 2020 at 10:25pm. He was born April 26, 1953 in Lafayette, to his late father James R. Wilson and his late mother Carol Beever Corwin. His marriage was to Sharon K. Lauderdale in Delphi on December 8, 1973, and she survives. He attended Delphi High School, and received his GED. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He worked at Wabash National in Lafayette from 1985 until his retirement in 2018. He was a member of the Lafayette American Legion. He was an avid reader, and enjoyed working puzzles, and loved John Wayne movies, and collecting his memorabilia. He enjoyed being outdoors, and loved living on the river, especially around his fire pit, enjoying a fire with his family. He dearly loved his family and grandchildren, and spending time with them. Surviving: wife-Sharon K. Wilson of Lafayette; twin sons: Jason & Ashley Wilson of Delphi, Jamie & Michelle Wilson of Shelbyville; grandchildren: Ava, Lyla, & Ayden Wilson; step grandson-Talmadge Jasper. Preceded in death by an infant son Jared & an infant daughter Amy; and his sister Sherri Wilson. Services: due to the circumstances affecting our Country, private family services will take place. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. Please share an online condolence at http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020