Dennis "Wayne" Stephens
Delphi - Dennis "Wayne" Stephens, 71 passed away on March 13, 2020 at Franciscan Health in Lafayette. He was born on Dec. 3, 1948 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Paul and Maxine (Wood) Stephens.
He had worked at Industrial Cab Company where he was manger for 8 years. He also had worked for Alcoa for 10 years and retired from Lafayette Catholic Diocese after 10 years. He was also a certified welder
He married Kathy Williams Higdon in Pigeon Forge, TN on May 23, 1999 and she survives.
He was a member of the Dover Baptist Church in Glasgow, KY where he was baptized in the creek by Brother Martin and retained his faith throughout his life. He was also a member of the National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors, and the NRA.
Wayne enjoyed restoring and trading watches, fixing his 57 Chevy and 55 Chevy Truck. He enjoyed doing various projects from mechanical to landscaping. He also enjoyed traveling in the United States, especially down any country road to see what was around the next corner.
Along with his wife, Kathy, he is survived by children: Tamie Stephens of Tampa, FL, Dustin Stephens (RhiAnna) of Sanford, NC, Amanda Mohler (Ben) of Logansport, Matt Higdon of Danville, IN and brother< Roger Dale Stephens (Wilma) of Lodi, IL; grandchildren: Sam, Brayden, Halle, Benjamin, William and Abigail; and his faithful companion, his dog Buster.
He was preceded by his parents, sons: Nicholas and Billy and daughter, Christina.
The family will gather privately at Davidson Funeral Home in Delphi from 10:30 a.m. until the 12:30 p.m. memorial service on March 21, 2020. Pastor Lee Stephens will officiate. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Wayne's memory may be made to the Amyloidosis Research Consortium, 320 Nevada St. Suite 210, Newton MA 02460
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020