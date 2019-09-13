|
Dennis W. Edmonds
Goodland - Dennis W. Edmonds, 73, of Goodland, IN, went to meet his Lord on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, with his loving wife by his side. He was born January 24, 1946, in Rensselaer, IN the son of the late Robert W. and Pearl H. Cook Edmonds. Dennie was a lifetime resident of Goodland, IN and a graduate of the Goodland High School, class of l964, he played basket ball and baseball for two years at St. Joseph College, Rensselaer, IN and then went to Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN where he pitched for the baseball team and received his Masters Degree.
He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, fishing, watching Purdue football and basketball games, but most of all he enjoyed watching his grandson play sports. Dennie worked as a former High School AG Teacher from 1969 - 1977. He farmed the family farm from 1977 until he retired in 2013.
Dennie was a member of the Goodland Community Church, former board member of the former Newton County Loan and Savings, Goodland, IN , for 2l years. Also served as a board member of the Newton County REMC. In
1991 he was elected to serve as president and served from 2000 - 2011. Dennie was appointed to the Wabash Valley Power Association, and retired from the board of WVPA in 2015.
On July 11, 1970 he married the love of his life, Pam Yochem Edmonds and she survives. He is also survived by a daughter Colleen K. McCoy, (husband, Clint) Palestine, IL. Grandfather of Troy Metzger, Palestine, IL and a cousin, Darrell Darding, Danville, IL.
Visitation will be on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Goodland Community Church, Goodland, IN from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm (CDT). Funeral service will be at 3:00 pm (CDT) with the Rev. Jeff Lawley, officiating. Burial will follow in the Goodland Cemetery, Goodland, IN. Memorials may be given in his name to the Indiana FFA Association,
1 N. Capital St., Suite #600, Indianapolis, IN 46204. Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN had the honor of serving the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019