Derek James Hufford
Lafayette - Derek James Hufford, 25, of Lafayette passed away unexpectedly on November 30, 2019 in Cutler from injuries sustained in an ORV accident.
He was born December 31, 1993 in Lafayette to Dwaine and Marsha (Peters) Hufford. He was a 2013 graduate of Clinton Prairie High School. On September 29, 2018, Derek married his best friend and high school sweetheart, Alana Neel, she survives. Derek worked as a landscaper for the family business, "Lawn Beauty and Landscaping" in Dayton. Derek loved helping people and as such was a volunteer fire fighter for both Madison Township (Clinton County) and Sheffield Township (Tippecanoe County) Fire Departments.
He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and bonfires. He also loved children, working on his truck, and annoying his wife, Alana. Derek cherished the time he spent with Alana, family, and friends and was always lending a helping hand to those in need.
Along with his wife Alana and his parents, Dwaine and Marsha, he is survived by 3 siblings, Amanda McIntosh of Lafayette, Dean (Chrissy) Hufford of Lafayette, Mikayla Hufford of Mulberry; grandparents, Donovan and Beverly Hufford of Mulberry and Frank and Anita Barker of Dayton; In-Laws, Tom and Rita Neel of Dayton, Brother-in-Laws, TJ (Erica) Neel of FL and Chad Neel of Lafayette; Many friends, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Norman and Judy Peters and Grandmother-in-Law, "NiNi" Lucille Rodgers.
Memorial contributions may be given to any Old National Bank under Sheffield Fire Department, c/o Alana Hufford, or Farmers Bank in Frankfort in Marsha Hufford's name, or to Gofundme at https://www.gofundme.com/f/7adsb-firefighter-family-in-need.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, with a "Last Alarm" ceremony at 8:00 pm, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette, IN 47909.
A Service will be held at 9:30 am, Friday, December 6, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel with Rev. Dr. T.J. Jenney and Rev. Terry Chase officiating.
Interment will follow at Wyandotte Cemetery, 4700 Dayton Rd, Lafayette, IN 47905.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019