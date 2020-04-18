|
Derek Winship
Fishers - Derek Michael Winship, 79, of Fishers passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at his residence.
He was born December 7, 1940 in Savannah, Georgia and adopted by the late Eleanor Winship.
Derek proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from May 14, 1959 to March 27, 1963. He later worked for and retired from Eli Lilly in Lafayette.
On April 8, 1967 he married Judith Nangle at St. Mary Cathedral in Lafayette. They recently celebrated 53 years of marriage and she survives.
He enjoyed bowling in his younger years for which he held many records. He later developed a passion for collectibles including coins and war memorabilia. Derek was very proud of his military service. He loved music, especially live performances. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends.
Surviving along with his wife, Judith, are his two children: Derek M. Winship II of Leechburg, PA; Susan DW Jensen (Travis N. Jensen) of Fishers; brother Michael Winship of Florida; three grandchildren: Ethan Winship, Joely Jensen and Layla Jensen; and step-grandchild: Paige Murphy.
Derek is preceded in death by his mother Eleanor Winship.
A private family service will be held. Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Hippensteel Funeral Home assisting family with arrangements. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020