1/1
Derrick A. Nelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Derrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Derrick A. Nelson

Lafayette - Derrick A. Nelson, 39, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

He was born on April 13, 1981 in Lafayette to Edward and Kathleen A. (Halsema) Nelson. Derrick graduated from Harrison High School in 1999.

He was an iron worker for the Kelly Group at Tate & Lyle.

Derrick attended St. Ann's Catholic Church as a kid. He enjoyed camping, bonfires, and vacations with his daughter.

Surviving are his dad, Edward (Caril Ann) Nelson of Lafayette; his daughter, Kelsey Nelson of Lafayette, his sister, Tara Nelson of Carmel; his grandmother, Caroline Nelson of Lafayette; and his niece, Alexa Nelson of Lafayette.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Nelson and grandpa, Kenneth Nelson.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel with burial following in St. Boniface Cemetery. Masks will be required for the visitation and service.

In loving memory of Derrick, memorial donations may be made to a fund being set up for his daughter, Kelsey.

You may leave condolences and memories online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved