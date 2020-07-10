Derrick A. Nelson
Lafayette - Derrick A. Nelson, 39, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
He was born on April 13, 1981 in Lafayette to Edward and Kathleen A. (Halsema) Nelson. Derrick graduated from Harrison High School in 1999.
He was an iron worker for the Kelly Group at Tate & Lyle.
Derrick attended St. Ann's Catholic Church as a kid. He enjoyed camping, bonfires, and vacations with his daughter.
Surviving are his dad, Edward (Caril Ann) Nelson of Lafayette; his daughter, Kelsey Nelson of Lafayette, his sister, Tara Nelson of Carmel; his grandmother, Caroline Nelson of Lafayette; and his niece, Alexa Nelson of Lafayette.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Nelson and grandpa, Kenneth Nelson.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel with burial following in St. Boniface Cemetery. Masks will be required for the visitation and service.
In loving memory of Derrick, memorial donations may be made to a fund being set up for his daughter, Kelsey.
