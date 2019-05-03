|
|
|
Diana E. "Diane" Hendershot Wireman
Medaryville - Diana E. "Diane" Hendershot Wireman, 70, of Medaryville, IN passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Visitation will be from 2-4 PM EDT Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Assembly of God Church in Medaryville, IN.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 PM EDT Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Assembly of God Church in Medaryville, IN with Pastor Tom Dewlen officiating.
Private Burial will take place at Milroy Cemetery in McCoysburg, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 3, 2019
