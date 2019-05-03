Services
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Assembly of God Church
Medaryville, IN
Memorial service
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Assembly of God Church
Medaryville, IN
Medaryville - Diana E. "Diane" Hendershot Wireman, 70, of Medaryville, IN passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Visitation will be from 2-4 PM EDT Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Assembly of God Church in Medaryville, IN.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4 PM EDT Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Assembly of God Church in Medaryville, IN with Pastor Tom Dewlen officiating.

Private Burial will take place at Milroy Cemetery in McCoysburg, IN.

Online condolences may be offered in the guestbook at www.frainmortuary.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 3, 2019
