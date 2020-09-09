Diana K. Keller BeallDelphi - Diana K. Keller Beall, 72, of Delphi, passed away Monday-September 7, 2020 at 6:17am at her home after a battle with cancer. She was born September 13, 1947 in Columbus, to the late James R. & Sylvia M. Henderson Keller. She was a 1965 graduate of Delphi High School. She worked for the Social Security Administration for 41 years at the Lafayette office, retiring in 2009. She enjoyed living on the Tippecanoe River, and loved taking care of the many varieties of birds and enjoyed watching them. She liked to work in her yard, and keep her many flower gardens weed free and healthy. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the ocean, and loved to visit any lighthouses that would be in the area. She enjoyed the many Friday night board meetings with her closest friends. She dearly loved her daughter, and her daughter's dog Duke, they were pals. Surviving: daughter-Angela L. Rishel of Delphi; granddog-Duke at home. Preceded in death by her brother James L. Keller. There will be no services. Memorial contribution's may be made to the Carroll County Cancer Association or the Indiana Sheltie Rescue, Inc., 23163 SR 37 N., Noblesville, IN 46060. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements.